LAVINA — Quarterback Kade Erickson's passing touchdown and 1-point conversion with 34 seconds left capped off Broadview-Lavina's thrilling 35-34 win over Froid-Medicine Lake in their 6-Man football playoff semifinal showdown Saturday.

Down six points with time ticking down, Erickson saved the most important of his five passing scores on the day for last. He threw a 1-yard score to sophomore running back Connor Glennie to tie the game, then connected with senior tight end William Sanguins for the go-ahead point moments later.

The Pirates (11-0) held firm during the Redhawks' (8-4) last-gasp scoring attempt, getting a stop on fourth down to seal the result.

Broadview-Lavina moves on to its first football state title game in school history next weekend at Big Sandy (12-0) — which beat Bridger 40-8 in its own semifinal Saturday — while Froid-Lake's hopes for being the first 6-Man program to win three straight state championships since Highwood from 2004-06 ended a round short of the title game.

Article by Briar Napier, 406 Sports