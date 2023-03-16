  • Spencer Martin

Park High School is planning to opt out of an Eastern A conference football schedule in 2023 and play an independent, varsity schedule. 

LIVINGSTON-Park High School is planning to opt out of an Eastern A conference football schedule in 2023.
 
Activities Director Nate Parseghian proposed the plan at a board meeting on Tuesday and was met without opposition. This was first reported by the Livingston Enterprise.
 
The plan would allow the Rangers to schedule their own teams on an independent schedule. Park played a junior varsity schedule in 2019 and 2020 before returning to the varsity gridiron in 2021. Since the, the Rangers have not won a game, often in a lopsided contest. 
 
"We're having to put kids in the field that aren't ready to play physically. That becomes a cycle of playing athletes in a game that aren't ready for varsity competition at the level that Eastern A is," Parseghian said. 
 
The move means the Rangers will not be eligible to compete in the postseason under MHSA rules and although logistically they will be known as a junior varsity team, Parseghian wanted to make it clear the Rangers will be playing varsity football this fall and the plan will provide the best experience for student-athletes as they rebuild the football program.
 
Parseghian said all other programs will compete in Class A, and that they school had proposed to the MHSA a move to Class B but that was denied. Park hopes the independent schedule will create a better chance for their athletes to compete on the gridiron. 
 
"We really can almost pick and choose who we play and so we have varsity football games, that's the other thing I want to make sure is understood, we will play varsity football games if this all goes through which is what we're planning on going through with. We will play varsity football games. We can schedule Big Timber in a varsity football game, Ronan in a varsity football game, Browning. Those will be much better matchups for us," he said. 
 
The move will still require approval from the MHSA and you can hear more from Parseghian in the full interview attached to this article. 

