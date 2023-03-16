LIVINGSTON-Park High School is planning to opt out of an Eastern A conference football schedule in 2023.

Activities Director Nate Parseghian proposed the plan at a board meeting on Tuesday and was met without opposition. This was first reported by the Livingston Enterprise.

The plan would allow the Rangers to schedule their own teams on an independent schedule. Park played a junior varsity schedule in 2019 and 2020 before returning to the varsity gridiron in 2021. Since the, the Rangers have not won a game, often in a lopsided contest.

"We're having to put kids in the field that aren't ready to play physically. That becomes a cycle of playing athletes in a game that aren't ready for varsity competition at the level that Eastern A is," Parseghian said.