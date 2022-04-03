PARK CITY- Park City track and field is boasting record numbers in their program, creating optimism for what the team can achieve this season.

The Class C Panthers have a record 34 athletes on the team this spring, including 14 from the junior class.

That group is highlighted by Stockton Zimdars, who won the the 100m dash at the Laurel Quad on Thursday.

"I think we should have a lot of hopes for this year, we did pretty good last year but there's more numbers and I feel like we have better chances at placing at districts and divisionals," said junior Abby Frank.

Leigha Grabowska and Frank also hope to return to the state track and field meet after strong seasons last year.

The Panthers say the large group at practice gives them high hopes for what they can accomplish, and they also credit the Park City community for its support of its student athletes.

"Since everyone is super supportive of our team it makes us feel like we're doing really good and it makes us feel better and having the town support behind us it makes you feel more like you are part of the town, part of something, and the community looks up to you and it makes you feel like an important member," said junior Cadee Hess.



Park City competes next at the Laurel Invite on April 5 at 3:00 PM.