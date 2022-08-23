PARK CITY- In 2014, George Boiardi, a lacrosse player at Cornell University, was stuck in the chest by a ball, and passed away on the field in the tragic playing accident.

That moment has inspired and driven the Cornell program ever since, and they created 'The Hard Hat.' They would bring the hard hat to practice, to games with a light on it, reminding their players and staff to be a hard worker, be the light, and be a great teammate.

Park City football has read this book together before and had a hard hat in their program. Head Coach Mark Rathbun brought it back this year, feeling the guys and the community can relate to its message after losing one of their own, Jed Hoffman, last fall.

This season the Panthers are brining the hard hat, now embroidered with a #17 on it, to the gridiron.

"You know I think they're out here for him every single day. That's a reminder to work hard every single day because some of us can't, some of us aren't here anymore," said senior Wyatt Hamilton.

Hoffman's #17 now sits above the field on the crow's nest in Park City, and his legacy remains with the Panthers .

"It means a lot just meaning we can all be together, work hard and gives us motivation for something and someone to work for," said senior Holden Stepper.

The hard hat embodies that message for the football team, it recognizes the player who worked the hardest, and was the best teammate on the field.

"Coach was talking about it he said we want everyone to come here like we're blue collar, give everything, every day and we pick out a person that worked the hardest and give them the hat," said junior Wyatt Story.

The Panthers graduated a talented group that reached the semifinals last year. Young guys will need to step up this season, but never doubt the will and strength of these young men from Park City .