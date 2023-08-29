PARK CITY--This season would've been Jed Hoffman's senior season. While he's no longer on the field with his teammates, they've centered their football program around honoring his memory.

"17!" The team cheers as they break the huddle before moving on to the next drill.

17, as in jersey number 17. The number Hoffman wore. In what would have been his senior season, he's still heavily on the mind of everyone in the program.

"He loved the game, and he would have wanted us to continue," head football coach Mark Rathbun said. "So, we had a pretty good season that year too, and we played for him, and we have ever since."

It's been three years since Hoffman was playing his sophomore season for the Panthers when he collapsed on the field during practice, and later, passed away.

It was difficult for the Panthers to get back on the field, but they found peace and strength in knowing that's what he would have wanted.

"He was such a good player, and his loss, it's just hard to describe," senior center Andrew Serfazo said.

"He never wanted me to quit," senior wide receiver and defensive end Ethan Cunningham said.

During his senior season especially, it's heavy on the hearts of those he would've walked the stage with in the spring.

"I knew him ever since I moved here, and since about seventh or eighth grade, me and him would hang out about every day and work on vehicles," Cunningham said.

The tributes start with their team motto, and trickle down throughout the whole program.

"Do it for those who can't," Cunningham said.

"Our football jackets that we get, they have 17 written on them," Serfazo said.

Although Hoffman won't be on the team, no matter how the season goes for the Panthers, one thing is for sure, his legacy will live on.