BILLINGS--The Midland Roundtable announced their 2023 Athletes of the Year Wednesday at their annual banquet at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.

On the guys' side, honored this year was Billings Skyview's Paolo Salminen. He's a two-time wrestling state champion who ended his wrestling career with 77 straight wins.

Out of all of his accomplishments, the Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year award is an important one because of how his experience attending the banquet as a sophomore shaped the rest of his athletic career.

"My sophomore year, it was really impactful in my life," Salminen said. "I heard the speaker, and I wasn't where I wanted to be, and there was everyday stuff that I knew I wanted to change, and it took being here and listening to someone tell me that I needed to make a change, and it really impacted my life."

On the girls' side, it was Rylee Kogolshak. She's done and won a little bit of everything in her career: swimming, where she was a state champion, volleyball, where she helped lead Billings senior to a state championship and was Gatorade Player of the Year.

The thing she and Salminen have in common is wrestling. Kogolshak is an individual runner-up and state team champion, and the first girls' wrestler to win this award.

"It's pretty special," Kogolshak said. "I think it's a pretty big deal, kind of shows how good wrestling is. I didn't realize that, actually, I think girls' wrestling is getting pretty big, and it's going to be a big deal around here."