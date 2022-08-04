BILLINGS- Brock Blatter may be the best athlete in Billings that you don't know about. The pitcher from Billings Central was recently drafted by the Chicago Cubs, and in a couple weeks will head south to begin his collegiate career at the University of Alabama.
When Brock Blatter was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 19th round, he became to his knowledge the first player from Billings to be drafted since 2014.
"You never know what's going to happen and I was sitting there on my laptop and I got a call from them and they were like we will take you in the 19th round and see what happens and it really is a validation thing," Blatter said.
Then, the clock started ticking. Blatter had a week to decide if he was going to sign with the Cubs, or keep his commitment to play college baseball at Alabama.
"It is the 19th round but it's one of those things were okay I did get drafted. Very cool, we can see what happens and if not, I can go to Alabama. We thought of it as Plan A or Plan A. It's a win-win either way. Either I go play professional baseball or I go to Alabama and either way it's going to be something I really was going to enjoy."
It wasn't the first difficult decision Blatter has made in his young career. The recent graduate from Billings Central didn't play basketball his senior season to give him more time in the offseason to train for baseball.
"Yeah, it was definitely a difficult decision, I weighed both ways and at the end of the day I think it worked out well. It was definitely tough to watch one of my good friends Cayden Merchant go out there and do really well and tough to not be alongside him and help him work our way back to a state championship somehow. So, it was tough but at the end of the day, it worked out really well, I got a lot better in the offseason but that conversation with (Jim) Stergar, he was you know, I wanted to play but it was probably in my best interest not to."
Blatter says he will always consider himself a Ram. He still had some fun supporting the guys from the sideline, and remembers the state championship they won in 2021.
"We got to cap it off with a state championship, which was cool because a lot of those players I had played with since I was a second grader, they were third graders and I played up with them until eighth grade and that was really cool for us to cap it off."
Not playing in that senior season, not playing with some of his buddies on a American Legion program to go play in prospect or collegiate wood bat leagues are some of the early sacrifices Blatter has made to get to where he is today. It's all a part of the price you pay trying to get noticed on the diamond in the Treasure State.
"Yeah, I definitely think it's challenging. Getting recruiting out here is a task in its own. You have to do your own homework, sending emails and getting yourself out there on social media I think is a huge factor. I just don't think a lot of kids in Montana play a lot of baseball because we don't have a Division I baseball program, you know we get tied to football, everybody is 'Cat-Griz' and I do think it's tough... I think a lot of kids have talent in Montana and it's tough because you know people are like "Oh, it's Montana baseball," but kids here definitely have the talent to play Division I baseball and they have to prove themselves at a junior college that's a perfectly fine route."
Blatter's route takes him to the SEC, where he said his love for the south and the atmosphere at Alabama pulled him towards the Tide.
"It will be awesome, I love campus. I've been twice now, I got to go to a football game which was a lot of fun, I went down this year they played LSU and I just love the coaching staff there, the people there, the campus is beautiful and I love the South so it'll be a good time."
Blatter said right now he throws between 91-95 mph. He will again be eligible for the MLB draft when he turns 21 after his sophomore season at Alabama.