BILLINGS- Brock Blatter may be the best athlete in Billings that you don't know about. The pitcher from Billings Central was recently drafted by the Chicago Cubs, and in a couple weeks will head south to begin his collegiate career at the University of Alabama.

When Brock Blatter was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 19th round, he became to his knowledge the first player from Billings to be drafted since 2014.

"You never know what's going to happen and I was sitting there on my laptop and I got a call from them and they were like we will take you in the 19th round and see what happens and it really is a validation thing," Blatter said.

Then, the clock started ticking. Blatter had a week to decide if he was going to sign with the Cubs, or keep his commitment to play college baseball at Alabama.

"It is the 19th round but it's one of those things were okay I did get drafted. Very cool, we can see what happens and if not, I can go to Alabama. We thought of it as Plan A or Plan A. It's a win-win either way. Either I go play professional baseball or I go to Alabama and either way it's going to be something I really was going to enjoy."