BILLINGS- As we prepare for the first fall sporting events of the academic season this week, we take a final look back at the summer, and what a summer it was for Billings basketball standouts Breanna Williams and Taylee Chirrick.

Williams from Billings Skyview, and Chirrick from Billings West are rivals during the school season. But in the summer, they're teammates who recently helped lead their Northwest AAU team to a national championship in Pennsylvania in front of some of the top college programs in the country.

SWX's Chris Byers spoke with these Magic City standouts about their busy summer on the hardwood.