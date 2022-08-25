BILLINGS- After reaching the State AA championship the past two seasons, Billings West football is back to work, building for what they hope will be another successful campaign this fall.

For those on the outside, there's some question marks for the Golden Bears this fall. Last year, everyone pretty much knew the level of talent West had, and there was an expectation they'd reach the title game. Some of those key skill players graduated, but you could argue the same level of talent remains at West high.

Team captains Jaxon Tucker, Chris Garcia and Jacob Anderson are either already committed to Division I programs, or have a chance to play at D1 level.

Anderson, a senior lineman for West, committed to Oregon State earlier this year, and he said the growing pains haven't been nearly as bad as he thought. He's ready for the big guys up front to help lead the way this season.

"This year I think it is more o-line focused then it has been in year's past. Most the seniors on this team are o and d-lineman, they're big players so I do think the emphasis is a little more on the o-line now," Anderson said.

This season Anderson will also get the chance to play on the defensive lineman, an opportunity he's excited about.

"I think we are trying to be a little more physical this year, I think we've been physical in the past but this year everyone's working a little bit harder at it."

West believes they had a lot of guys standing on the sidelines last year that could have started for a lot of other programs around the state. Guys will now have their chance to rise to the occasion.

"I think we're tough. We got a lot of dudes who have been in the shadow for a while and I think they're ready for their time, they waited their turn and now it's their turn," said senior linebacker Chris Garcia, who also praised the great example that's been set by previous Golden Bears.

Billings West begins their season with another battle with the two-time defending Class AA state champion Missoula Sentinel Spartans on Friday night at Daylis Stadium. The game will broadcast live on SWX at 7 PM.