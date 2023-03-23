BILLINGS- The Lady Broncs are back on the dirt, with their first games of the season starting this week as Billings Senior is set to defend their AA state title.

Last spring, Billings Senior topped crosstown rival billings West in the championship series to claim their first state title since 2008.

It was a sweet moment for Senior, who had finished as the runner-up in two out of the three previous seasons, with the other being cancelled due to COVID-19.

Now, we turn to this year. New faces, new dynamics; same expectations.

"High expectations because last year since we came out on top, they expect the same thing. Yes, we did lose some girls, but we still will come out on top in the end," said Viannca Martin, a senior utility player for the Lady Broncs.

"We can't expect this victory again because it's not handed to us. Everybody knows we had to work for that championship and now that we've gotten it, it won't be easy again," said senior second base Isabelle Dillon. Senior said it doesn't matter if they're young, doesn't matter if they're stuck practicing in a gym. The standard of a good day's work at practice never waivers.



First pitch for the Lady Broncs is Friday when they host Helena High at 1 PM followed by Helena Capital at 4 PM.