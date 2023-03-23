"We can't expect this victory again because it's not handed to us. Everybody knows we had to work for that championship and now that we've gotten it, it won't be easy again," said senior second base Isabelle Dillon.
New faces, same standard: Billings Senior softball set to defend state title
- Spencer Martin
-
- Updated
- Spencer Martin
"We can't expect this victory again because it's not handed to us. Everybody knows we had to work for that championship and now that we've gotten it, it won't be easy again," said senior second base Isabelle Dillon.
Spencer Martin
SWX Montana Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM FRIDAY TO NOON MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 8 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. * WHEN...From 6 PM Friday to Noon MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening and Monday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect higher-end accumulations mainly on grassy surfaces and locations above 4000 ft. Snow is expected to lighten Saturday night, then pick back up Sunday afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. &&
Currently in Billings
SWX's Most Popular
Articles
- Southern A squad beats Southern C in Billings Hotel Senior Classic championship
- Charlie Johnson resigns as Billings West head girls basketball coach
- Lady Griz coach Holsinger explains ejection from youth game after short exchange with official
- Bobcats fall to Kansas State 77-65 in NCAA Tournament First Round
- Billings hoops community unites over Billings Hotels Senior Classic
- Park High plans to pivot to independent football schedule in 2023
- Montana State coach Brent Vigen addresses Zac Crews' 'horrible mistake,' walk-on opportunity
- Local hockey player helps lead Team USA to silver medal at World University Games
- Billings Outlaws top Tropics 66-27 in home opener
- Billings Central softball ready to 'enjoy the ride'
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.