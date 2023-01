BILLINGS- After a successful weekend, multiple MSUB Yellowjackets were recognized by the GNAC on Monday with Athlete of the Week honors.

BJ Shabazz was named men's basketball athlete of the week as he lead the first place 'Jackets with 16.5 points per game, two blocks and two assists.

The MSUB women also had a successful weekend in GNAC play and Dyauni Boyce earned athlete of the week honors after averaging 18 points, five rebounds a game to go a long with a couple assists.