BILLINGS--Billings Senior's Rylee Kogolshak has done and won a little bit of everything. A volleyball state championship, a wrestling team championship, and individual swim titles. Now, she's picked a college where she can continue to compete in both of the sports she loves.

Kogolshak had originally committed to MSU-Billings to just play volleyball, but ended up de-committing and choosing Dickinson instead, a college where she could both play volleyball and wrestle. I sat down with Kogolshak to find out more about what changed her mind.

Katelyn McLean: "Was Dickinson State an offer that you had from the beginning, or did it come in later? How did you come to that decision?"

Rylee Kogolshak: "It came in later, after state wrestling, I got a text message from the wrestling coach and I was like, 'oh,' and I kind of looked into it a little bit, and I actually turned it down back in May, I think. I was like 'well, I think I'm just going to stay here, but one day I was just literally lying in bed, and I just decided that I needed to go, because I still want to wrestle, and get out of Billings a little bit."

KM: "You'd been pursuing volleyball, that kind of felt like it was your number one sport. What made wrestling equal to that? Or made you want to be able to still do both?"

RK: "Well, I started pretty late, but I enjoyed it, and I just figured this is my last opportunity to do it, so I was like 'I should do both'. Volleyball is still number one, for sure, I love volleyball, but I also like wrestling a lot too."

KM: "I know you mentioned the wrestling program as a big draw to Dickinson State, but what else made you make that decision?"

RK: "I'm going to do exercise science, and I know that's a pretty good program they have there, and I want to be a chiropractor, and I was told that there are other chiropractors in Dickinson that would do internships and write letters for me for when I want to move on out of college, which I thought was really nice to have."

KM: "So, you told me you were helping out at their volleyball camp. It looks like you had the opportunity to officially sign with them while you were there. What was that like for you?"

RK: "It was fun, coaching was pretty fun, I've never coached very much in the past, and I got to play with some of the girls a little bit, and our coach, he even played with us a little bit, which was fun, and then being able to sign while I was on campus was cool too."

KM: "Did you feel like as a dual-sport athlete, obviously you played a little bit of everything in high school, but do you feel like that's different than college? Or do you feel like if you approach it the same way you did in high school, you're going to be totally fine?

RK: "I think I'll be okay. I think it might be tough, trying to balance all of that with school, but I've done it before, and, because I'm going to be busy like all year. Volleyball, I think I'll get like a week off, the wrestling coach told me, then straight into wrestling, and then straight back to spring volleyball, but I think I'll be okay. I just want to get like the full experience, I guess. At MSUB, I wasn't going to stay in the dorms, I was going to still live with my dad, and I just feel like I need to get that experience on my own, and kind of get to know myself more I guess, and learn to live by myself a little bit, so I'm excited for that, and to play volleyball, and to wrestle there too, obviously."