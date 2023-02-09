BILLINGS- The two NAIA wrestling programs from the Treasure State put on a show in the final regular season dual of the season for both programs.

#9 Providence and #20 MSU-Northern battled in front of an electrified gym full of wrestling fans at Lockwood High School on Thursday night.

The Lights edged the Argos 23-17 to split the season series between the two teams as the postseason is just around the corner for the ranked programs.

Returning to Billings as a wrestler for Providence was former Sidney standout, Aden Graves, who just a year ago became Montana's 38th four-time state champion.

Graves won his match on Thursday night, and said the hard part begins now as he cheers on his Sidney Eagles and his little brother, Reece, who is seeking his second state title.