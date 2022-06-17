SHERIDAN- A strong fourth quarter effort propelled the Montana girls to a 69-59 victory over Wyoming, earning their tenth straight win in the series.

Billings Central's Mya Hansen led Team Montana with 19 points. Baylee Sayler and Draya Wacker added 10 points apiece.

The teams were evenly matched through three quarters. In parts of the second and third quarters, Wyoming held eight-point leads. Montana always found a way to reclaim momentum. Each of the first three quarters was capped off by a buzzer-beater.

In the first quarter, a scoop shot from Hansen pulled Montana within four. Right before the half, Wacker hit a three-pointer from halfcourt at the buzzer to tie it up at 35; and Sayler fought through the contact to give Montana a 50-49 lead entering the fourth.

Wyoming's Tamryn Blom had 11 points and Allison Olsen finished with 13.

Hansen said defense was the key down the stretch for Montana, "We started to come together as a team, you could tell we were frantic, we only had two practices playing together but we played well so far and build that chemistry and play well together but we definitely got better down the stretch at defense and we just need to bring that back out tomorrow."

Montana and Wyoming face off again on Saturday in Lockwood with the girls at 5:30 and the boys following at 7:30 PM. Both games will be broadcast live on SWX.