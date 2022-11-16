MISSOULA- Missoula Sentinel's JJ Dolan announced on twitter he has committed to play football at Montana State on Wednesday.

Dolan is a 1st Team All-State Nickel for the Spartans who helped Missoula Sentinel win two class AA state championships.

I am blessed to announce that I am 100% committed to Montana State University to continue my academic and athletic career. I am so thankful for all of my family, coaches, teammates, and friends who have helped me get to where I am today!@MSUBobcats_FB @CoachBobbyDaly @bvigen pic.twitter.com/3IVL9E4nDr — JJ Dolan (@DolanJJ5) November 16, 2022

In his senior season with Sentinel, Dolan led the Spartans in tackles per game at just under 5 a game. He had 53 total tackles on the season. He also had two sacks and a fumble recovery. Dolan had four rushing touchdowns as well on offense according to stats on MaxPreps.

Dolan is the second spartan from the class of 2023 to commit to the Bobcats, joining Adam Jones who committed earlier this year.