BILLINGS--The quarterfinals of AA soccer playoffs are in full swing. #5 Missoula Sentinel travels to #4 Skyview in a matchup at Amend Park.

Sentinel got out to a quick lead, scoring two goals in the first fifteen minutes of the first half. But after that, it was all Spartan defense.

The Lady Falcons had a couple of good shots on goal but both goalkeepers stood their ground.

Both teams were unable to get anything going in the last 60 minutes of the game despite some good looks, and the five seed Sentinel Spartans win this one 2-0 and advance to the semifinals.