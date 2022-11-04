BILLINGS--Missoula Sentinel and Billings West squared off at Daylis Stadium in the AA quarterfinals Friday. The Spartans have won the last four meetings including the season opener this year in Billings.

The Golden Bears had an impressive start with an opening drive that lasted over five minutes. They capped it off with a two-yard touchdown run by Drew McDowell.

The next drive for Sentinel, they went for it on fourth down, but it was a flea flicker picked off by Billy Carlson and the Bears took over.

The Spartans did get on the board in the second quarter when their ten-play drive led to an eight-yard touchdown run by Adam Jones, but the extra point was blocked.

West led 7-6 at the half, but in the third quarter Sentinel's Riley Allen went over the top 21 yards to Trevor Rausch for the touchdown. The two-point conversion was good, and the Spartans went up a touchdown entering the fourth quarter.

West tried to tie the game up late with a big run by Daniel Teerink but missed their opportunity to capitalize.

It was JJ Dolan who picked up the final first down with a minute to go in the game to send the Spartans to victory formation.