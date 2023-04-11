BILLINGS- On Tuesday afternoon the Midland Roundtable released the rosters for this year's Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series.

The two-game series will be played on June 9 in Gillette, Wyoming and then at Lockwood High School in Billings on June 10.

It will be the 47th matchup between the neighboring states for the boys and the 26th year for the girls. The Montana girls will once again be coached by Rocky Mountain College's Wes Keller and the Montana boys will be coached by recently retired Steve Keller.

Montana girls lead the series with an all-time record of 37-13 and are currently riding an 11-game winning streak.

The boys have won the last 20 games in a row and lead the all-time series 65-27.

Montana Girls Roster

Alex Bullock, Helena High, Carroll

Malea Egan, Colstrip, Montana State

Alyse Aby, Laurel, Idaho State

Layne Kearns, Hamilton, Seattle Pacific

Avery Burkart, Bozeman, MSU-Billings

Ava Bellach, Manhattan Christian, Montana Western

Layla Baumann, Billings West, MSU-Billings

Brooke Badovinich, Butte Central, Montana Tech

Jada Clarkson, Helena Capital, Casper C.C.

Maddie Moy, Flathead, Montana Western

Head Coach: Wes Keller

Montana Boys Roster

Royce Robinson, Fergus, Carroll

Dougie Peoples, Butte Central, College of Idaho

Eli Hunter, Bozeman Gallatin, Undecided

Connor Dick, Missoula Hellgate, Undecided

Lane Love, Billings Skyview, Montana Tech

Seth Amunrud, Manhattan Christian, Dawson CC

Connor Michaud, Frenchtown, Montana Tech

Michael Murphy, Glendive, Undecided

Noah Dowler, Glacier, Montana Tech

Billy Carlson, Billings West, Undecided

Head Coach: Steve Keller