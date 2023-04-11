BILLINGS- On Tuesday afternoon the Midland Roundtable released the rosters for this year's Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series.
The two-game series will be played on June 9 in Gillette, Wyoming and then at Lockwood High School in Billings on June 10.
It will be the 47th matchup between the neighboring states for the boys and the 26th year for the girls. The Montana girls will once again be coached by Rocky Mountain College's Wes Keller and the Montana boys will be coached by recently retired Steve Keller.
Montana girls lead the series with an all-time record of 37-13 and are currently riding an 11-game winning streak.
The boys have won the last 20 games in a row and lead the all-time series 65-27.
Montana Girls Roster
Alex Bullock, Helena High, Carroll
Malea Egan, Colstrip, Montana State
Alyse Aby, Laurel, Idaho State
Layne Kearns, Hamilton, Seattle Pacific
Avery Burkart, Bozeman, MSU-Billings
Ava Bellach, Manhattan Christian, Montana Western
Layla Baumann, Billings West, MSU-Billings
Brooke Badovinich, Butte Central, Montana Tech
Jada Clarkson, Helena Capital, Casper C.C.
Maddie Moy, Flathead, Montana Western
Head Coach: Wes Keller
Montana Boys Roster
Royce Robinson, Fergus, Carroll
Dougie Peoples, Butte Central, College of Idaho
Eli Hunter, Bozeman Gallatin, Undecided
Connor Dick, Missoula Hellgate, Undecided
Lane Love, Billings Skyview, Montana Tech
Seth Amunrud, Manhattan Christian, Dawson CC
Connor Michaud, Frenchtown, Montana Tech
Michael Murphy, Glendive, Undecided
Noah Dowler, Glacier, Montana Tech
Billy Carlson, Billings West, Undecided
Head Coach: Steve Keller