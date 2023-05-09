BILLINGS- Billings Skyview's Paolo Salminen is one of five male finalists for the Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year, and he's the only one from up on the hill.

Eight total varsity letters for Salminen with four coming from football and four in wrestling, his primary sport. Salminen is a two-time AA state champion, who capped off his high school career with 77 consecutive wins. He's proud to not only represent Skyview, but also represent the wrestling community as a finalist.

"It means a lot to represent the wrestling community for sure. I think we really don't get as much respect because we put in the most work out of anybody in the school and I think a lot of other schools do too so I'm proud to represent all the hard work and things of that nature," Salminen said.

After graduating this spring, Salminen will take his talents on the mat to the University of Wyoming, where he said he's eager to pave his own path and be a Cowboy.

The wrestling accolades go on and on. He's a USA Wrestling All-American. He ranks in the top ten all-time in Montana for pins in a season and in a career. And of course, who can forget the patented Salminen backflip after winning those state championships.

"The second time I was not planning to do that it was spur of the moment and instantly as soon as I knew I won, I thought last year I messed it up, I got to stick this one and I perfectly hit the backflip this last time," he laughed.