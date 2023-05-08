BILLINGS- The Midland Roundtable will name an Athlete of the Year on May 17 at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. Until then, we'll showcase each finalist, five for the guys and five for the girls. First up, the spotlight is on Billings Central's Lily Bland.

Bland proudly represents the Rams as a girl's finalist. A four-year varsity player in both basketball and soccer, Bland always did whatever it took to win. She earned first-team all-state honors in both sports during her senior season and has won two state championships, one each in soccer and hoops.

The standard of excellence at Billings Central is well known, and Bland credits the role her teammates had in making her a finalist for athlete of the year.

"It's obviously an incredible honor to be here I'm so grateful and blessed but definitely having those incredibly athletic individuals push me throughout my high school career has been amazing," Bland said. "They helped form me into the person I am today, and every practice morning or afternoon didn't matter they pushed me to become better."

There's no doubt this athlete has the talent and skill to play on the pitch at the next level. Instead, Bland has decided to take on a new challenge as a student at the University of Michigan.

"Just as a student, I decided I was done with sports after high school which was a difficult decision, but I came to it just this past month so I'm really excited."