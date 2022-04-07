BILLINGS- The Midland Roundtable announced the rosters for the Montana/Wyoming Basketball Series and Montana All Star Volleyball Classic on Thursday.
The Montana/Wyoming All Star Basketball Series begins on June 17 in Sheridan, Wyoming. The second set of games will be the next night at Lockwood High School on June 18.
The girls' games will be at 5:30 PM with the boys following at 7:30 PM both nights.
Montana Boys Roster
Jackson Basye - Bozeman
Ty Huse - Bozeman
Payton Sanders - Billings Skyview
Brayden Koch - Helena Capitol
Taveous Randle - Belgrade
Caden Bateman - Missoula Big Sky
Rhett Reynolds - Shelby
Damon Gros Ventre - Lodge Grass
Owen Long - Three Forks
Javon Nesbit - Froid Medicine Lake
Montana Girls Roster
Bailee Sayler - Missoula Hellgate
Mya Hansen - Billings Central
Kaitlin Grossman - Billings West
Brenna Linse - Rocky Mountain College
Draya Wacker - Melstone
Kyla Momberg- Box Elder
Taya Trottier - Harlem
Madeline Heggem - Roy-Winifred
Keke Davis - Missoula Hellgate
Sadie Filius - Havre
The inaugural All-Star Volleyball Classic will be played at Lockwood on June 18 at 3PM.
Montana West Roster
Coach Mareen Boyles - Carroll College
Madeline Gilder - Corvallis
Sidney Gulick - Kalispell Glacier
Paige Sawyer - Missoula Sentinel
Quincy Frohlich - Missoula Sentinel
Shelbey Klein - Ennis
Kennedy Pocha - Helena Capitol
Savanna Sterck - Kalispell Flathead
Malia Harris - Anaconda
Emma Gunderson - Choteau
Montana East Roster
Coach Yang Yang - Rocky Mountain College
Josie Hasler - Huntley Project
Macee Murphy - Huntley Project
Greta Peterson - Huntley Project
Kara Pospisil - Billings Senior
Tennisen Hiller - Great Falls CMR
Jordan Olson-Keck - Billings Skyview
Madi Ramsey - Billings West
Maria Stewart - Billings Central
Ryan Eddins - Bozeman Gallatin