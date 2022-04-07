Midland Roundtable
BILLINGS- The Midland Roundtable announced the rosters for the Montana/Wyoming Basketball Series and Montana All Star Volleyball Classic on Thursday. 

The Montana/Wyoming All Star Basketball Series begins on June 17 in Sheridan, Wyoming. The second set of games will be the next night at Lockwood High School on June 18. 

The girls' games will be at 5:30 PM with the boys following at 7:30 PM both nights. 

Montana Boys Roster

Jackson Basye - Bozeman

Ty Huse - Bozeman 

Payton Sanders - Billings Skyview

Brayden Koch - Helena Capitol 

Taveous Randle - Belgrade

Caden Bateman - Missoula Big Sky 

Rhett Reynolds - Shelby

Damon Gros Ventre - Lodge Grass

Owen Long - Three Forks 

Javon Nesbit - Froid Medicine Lake

Montana Girls Roster

Bailee Sayler - Missoula Hellgate

Mya Hansen - Billings Central 

Kaitlin Grossman - Billings West

Brenna Linse - Rocky Mountain College 

Draya Wacker - Melstone 

Kyla Momberg- Box Elder

Taya Trottier - Harlem 

Madeline Heggem - Roy-Winifred

Keke Davis - Missoula Hellgate 

Sadie Filius - Havre 

The inaugural All-Star Volleyball Classic will be played at Lockwood on June 18 at 3PM.  

Montana West Roster

Coach Mareen Boyles - Carroll College 

Madeline Gilder - Corvallis 

Sidney Gulick - Kalispell Glacier 

Paige Sawyer - Missoula Sentinel

Quincy Frohlich - Missoula Sentinel 

Shelbey Klein - Ennis 

Kennedy Pocha - Helena Capitol 

Savanna Sterck - Kalispell Flathead 

Malia Harris - Anaconda 

Emma Gunderson - Choteau 

Montana East Roster

Coach Yang Yang - Rocky Mountain College

Josie Hasler - Huntley Project

Macee Murphy - Huntley Project

Greta Peterson - Huntley Project

Kara Pospisil - Billings Senior 

Tennisen Hiller - Great Falls CMR 

Jordan Olson-Keck - Billings Skyview

Madi Ramsey - Billings West 

Maria Stewart - Billings Central 

Ryan Eddins - Bozeman Gallatin

 

 

