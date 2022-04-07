BILLINGS- The Midland Roundtable announced the rosters for the Montana/Wyoming Basketball Series and Montana All Star Volleyball Classic on Thursday.

The Montana/Wyoming All Star Basketball Series begins on June 17 in Sheridan, Wyoming. The second set of games will be the next night at Lockwood High School on June 18.

The girls' games will be at 5:30 PM with the boys following at 7:30 PM both nights.

Montana Boys Roster

Jackson Basye - Bozeman

Ty Huse - Bozeman

Payton Sanders - Billings Skyview

Brayden Koch - Helena Capitol

Taveous Randle - Belgrade

Caden Bateman - Missoula Big Sky

Rhett Reynolds - Shelby

Damon Gros Ventre - Lodge Grass

Owen Long - Three Forks

Javon Nesbit - Froid Medicine Lake

Montana Girls Roster

Bailee Sayler - Missoula Hellgate

Mya Hansen - Billings Central

Kaitlin Grossman - Billings West

Brenna Linse - Rocky Mountain College

Draya Wacker - Melstone

Kyla Momberg- Box Elder

Taya Trottier - Harlem

Madeline Heggem - Roy-Winifred

Keke Davis - Missoula Hellgate

Sadie Filius - Havre

The inaugural All-Star Volleyball Classic will be played at Lockwood on June 18 at 3PM.

Montana West Roster

Coach Mareen Boyles - Carroll College

Madeline Gilder - Corvallis

Sidney Gulick - Kalispell Glacier

Paige Sawyer - Missoula Sentinel

Quincy Frohlich - Missoula Sentinel

Shelbey Klein - Ennis

Kennedy Pocha - Helena Capitol

Savanna Sterck - Kalispell Flathead

Malia Harris - Anaconda

Emma Gunderson - Choteau

Montana East Roster

Coach Yang Yang - Rocky Mountain College

Josie Hasler - Huntley Project

Macee Murphy - Huntley Project

Greta Peterson - Huntley Project

Kara Pospisil - Billings Senior

Tennisen Hiller - Great Falls CMR

Jordan Olson-Keck - Billings Skyview

Madi Ramsey - Billings West

Maria Stewart - Billings Central

Ryan Eddins - Bozeman Gallatin