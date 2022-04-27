BILLINGS- The Midland Roundtable announced the five female and five male finalists for the 2022 Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year on Wednesday afternoon.

Female Finalists:

· Brooke Berry, Billings Skyview

· Kaitlin Grossman, Billings West

· Mya Hansen, Billings Central

· Kennedy Venner, Billings Senior

· Jaeden Wolff, Billings West

MALE FINALIST:

· Isaiah Claunch, Billings West

· Caden Dowler, Billings West

· Taco Dowler, Billings West

· Drake Rhodes, Billings West

· Payton Sanders, Billings Skyview

The 33rd annual Athlete of the year Banquet will be on May 18 at 7 PM at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. Infamous Montana Tech football coach Bob Green will be the event's guest speaker.