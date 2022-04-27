BILLINGS- The Midland Roundtable announced the five female and five male finalists for the 2022 Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year on Wednesday afternoon.
Female Finalists:
· Brooke Berry, Billings Skyview
· Kaitlin Grossman, Billings West
· Mya Hansen, Billings Central
· Kennedy Venner, Billings Senior
· Jaeden Wolff, Billings West
MALE FINALIST:
· Isaiah Claunch, Billings West
· Caden Dowler, Billings West
· Taco Dowler, Billings West
· Drake Rhodes, Billings West
· Payton Sanders, Billings Skyview
The 33rd annual Athlete of the year Banquet will be on May 18 at 7 PM at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. Infamous Montana Tech football coach Bob Green will be the event's guest speaker.