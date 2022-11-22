HELENA- The MHSA Executive Board approved realignment and state tournament locations at their November executive board action meeting.

The 2023 inaugural State Baseball Tournament will be held in Butte. and the 2023 Class A State Tennis Tournament was moved from Polson and Ronan to Missoula.

The board approved Westby/Grenora High School to move to Class C 6-man football, Wibaux County High School to Class C 8-man football, and Joliet from 8-man to Class B football.

The MHSA said due to a large number of appeals from 6-man to Class B football, the board will take final action on realignment proposals for football at their board meeting in January.