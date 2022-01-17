BUTTE - A shot clock is coming to high school basketball, and baseball will now be a sanctioned sport.

At the Montana High School Association annual meeting in Butte, high school athletic directors agreed to some big changes in high school athletics.

All proposals had to be passed with a two-thirds majority vote.

Among the largest decisions made was the decision on the addition of shot clocks in boys and girls basketball. Athletic Directors also agreed to make baseball a MHSA sanctioned sport.

Local schools, not the MHSA will pay for the shot clock implementation.

There is no decision yet if they will group Class B and Class C for baseball like they presently do for softball.

Both changes are approved for all classifications and will be implemented in the 2022-2023 season.

Schools also voted on an amendment allowing 8th graders to participate in high school sports, with the exception being in football. That motion was passed with 109 of 159 votes, just achieving the needed majority.

This article will be updated.