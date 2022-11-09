BILLINGS- Billings West volleyball is dialed in.

Over the weekend in Great Falls, the Golden Bears outlasted their crosstown rivals, Billings Senior in four sets to claim the Eastern AA divisional crown. That sets up West as the top seed from the East at the Class AA state tournament which begins on Thursday.

"I say we're ready to take on state and excited and ready to see how we do there," said senior defensive specialists Kate Stauffer.

The win at the divisional tournament is a confidence booster for the Lady Bears, who are seeking their first state title since 2009. They say the key for them has been keeping the right mindset, the right energy in order for them to perform at their best.

"We play to not beat them, but to win. That's what we've been told every game and our motto we say is 'Send a message.' We say that every game," said senior Alysa Keller.



In order to keep that mindset right for matches and be able to keep the momentum on their side when things don't always go right, the Lady Bears have turned to Life Coach Shannon Grossman to learn more about mental health. Grossman is the aunt of West junior Kourtney Grossman, and sister-in-law to head coach Kelly Grossman. West believes working on their mental health has been vital to their success.

"It's been hugely important. I think it's been a huge difference, us realizing when we're not doing so good and how we can get out of it and especially with injuries and stuff that have happened we've gone through adversity as a team," junior Addie Allen said.



The Lady Bears said Grossman has helped them recognize their situation, how to deal with it, and get their minds in the right place to perform at their best during a match. That can be difficult if you're coming off a third serious injury like Kourtney Grossman is.



Grossman, who injured her knee earlier in the season, returned to help West win the Eastern AA Divisional and is now ready to help them again make a run at state. While she has come back from injury before, Grossman admits coming back this time is far from easy.

"It's been a little more scary than the other times because it's the third time. It's just a little more scary and it's mid-season so there's no time to work into it. But my main focus coming back is if I can be out there and help my team then I'll be happy," she said.



The outside hitter's return is yet another dose of confidence for this Lady Bears squad.

"We have a little more confidence with that because she started the season with us, and we were really strong at the beginning of the season... I feel like having her back gives a little more confidence going into state," Stauffer said.



With a team packed with hitters like Sydney Pierce, Halle Haber and Sadie Meier; adding Grossman to the mix makes things more fun for setter Addie Allen.

"I love it, it's the best. I played with a lot of them for a long time and we're all really good friends, it's just awesome having that many options as a setter and I'm very lucky to have them all."

And they're lucky to have Allen, orchestrating an offense that seems to be peaking mentally and physically at the right time. Billings West begins the Class AA state tournament in Bozeman on Thursday morning at 10 AM against Great Falls.