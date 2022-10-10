Bryce Grebe

MELSTONE- Bryce Grebe committed to the Bobcats on Saturday afternoon after his brother, sophomore defensive end Brody Grebe, and the team defeated Idaho State on homecoming. 

His big brother approved of the decision. 

Bryce is currently a senior quarterback and linebacker for Custer-Hysham-Melstone, who got a big win in 6-man football on Friday night over Bridger. Grebe played two years at Roundup before playing for the Rebels last season and this fall. 

Bryce will head to Bozeman primarily as a linebacker. He is the sixth commitment from Montana in the class of 2023 for the Bobcats. 

 

