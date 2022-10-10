MELSTONE- Bryce Grebe committed to the Bobcats on Saturday afternoon after his brother, sophomore defensive end Brody Grebe, and the team defeated Idaho State on homecoming.

I am super excited to announce my commitment to @MSUBobcats_FB. I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches that have helped me all the way.🔵🟡🐱#GoCatsGo @CoachBobbyDaly @bvigen @CoachHowe pic.twitter.com/1gJv7oshk3 — Bryce Grebe (@GrebeBryce) October 9, 2022

His big brother approved of the decision.

Bryce is currently a senior quarterback and linebacker for Custer-Hysham-Melstone, who got a big win in 6-man football on Friday night over Bridger. Grebe played two years at Roundup before playing for the Rebels last season and this fall.

Bryce will head to Bozeman primarily as a linebacker. He is the sixth commitment from Montana in the class of 2023 for the Bobcats.