SHEPHERD--In the Class B football playoffs, two teams just over ten miles apart played for a spot in the semifinals Saturday.

Until last weekend, the last time the Shepherd Mustangs had won a playoff football game was nearly 30 years ago. Saturday, they had a chance for a trip to the semifinals hosting Loyola Sacred Heart.

Early in the first quarter, Jack Clevenger blocked a Shepherd punt to give the Rams great field position.

A couple plays later, Aiden Round handed it off to Talen Reynolds who ran up the sideline and was dragged down in the corner of the end zone for the first points of the game.

The Mustangs recovered a Red Lodge fumble in the second quarter and on the next play Connor Hash broke free for a long touchdown run to tie up the game.

Shepherd lost a couple of key offensive weapons to injury, especially at running back in the first half.

Both teams had opportunities that resulted in turnovers, and it was Loyola that moved on with a 14-7 win over the Mustangs.

The Huntley Project Red Devils are another team hoping to punch their ticket to the semifinals as they host Florence Saturday.

Project trailed 21-6 midway through the third quarter when Garrett Sholley snagged an interception to give the Red Devils good field position.

A couple plays later Cade Sorlie waved for the ball but as it made its way to him, it ended up in the arms of Ethan Alexande who took it back the other way near the goal line.

Both goal line defenses stood tall on fourth down where both teams went for it to avoid punting or kicking into the wind.

After trading possessions through most of the fourth quarter, Patrick Duchien found Drew Wagner in the corner of the end zone and the Falcons upset Huntley Project 28-6.

"We battled some adversity, obviously we had two losses coming into this game, but we felt, we had some great weeks of practices these past couple of weeks," senior quarterback/safety Patrick Duchien said. "Our coaching staff is great, we've got a great group of brothers on our team, I feel like our culture is awesome, and I feel like we were able to band together and come out here and play a great game."