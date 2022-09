LODGE GRASS- Lodge Grass overcame their rivals, Lame Deer, 26-20 in overtime to win their first game of the season on Friday night.

Regis Hogan found Todd Amyotte for a four yard touchdown to win the game in overtime.

This was the first time the Indians and Morning Stars had met on the field since the 2019 season. This was the first game of the 2022 season for Lame Deer.