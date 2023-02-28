BILLINGS- This week the Lodge Grass boys basketball program is looking to defend their Southern B Divisional title this week at MetraPark in Billings.



It's a program that has seen a lot of success on the court in recent years that includes two state championships. For head coach Josh Stewart, it's always been about much more than basketball. It's about molding young leaders.



That mentoring process has started at a young age with 10-year-old Jacoby Little Light. He's not a player on the team, but he's a part of the orange and black as much as anybody else.

"Just enjoy the game, it's fun you can play, shootaround all that and teach the game as you grow older," Little Light said.



Just 10-years-old, talking about basketball, and life, like a seasoned vet. 'Kobe's' brother, Myron Little Light leads the Indians in scoring this season. He's a role model to his little brother every day.

"It's just the dribbling, shooting, defending, passing all that stuff and I look to my big brother 'Chiefy' and hope to one day be like him," he said.

His love for the game, his love for his brother drove Kobe to learn more. He didn't want to just be a fan in the stands. No, he wanted to be a part of the game, part of 'LG.'

"Not many kids stick around after the game starts, he was there the whole time, he wouldn't stop," Lodge Grass head coach Josh Stewart said.

Stewart decided to make Kobe a ball boy for the program, and the guys gifted him a mini hoop.

"I was so happy when they asked me and he gifted me a hoop and I still have it to this day," Little Light said. "I still shoot on it and use it. I just loved it when he asked me. I started sitting on the bench with them every game."

"The questions, and the interest I'm like okay we got to invest in this little guy and he's going to be a leader in their generation," said Stewart.



The boys loved him, and Kobe would continuously seek more knowledge. That earned him a promotion. Today, you'll see Kobe carrying his clipboard, dressed as an assistant coach.

"He was the ball boy and then he had these little plays under the pregame board. Sometimes we'd be watching him like 'Look at Kobe!" Then one time in a heated moment he goes 'Coach, you got to do this you got to set a screen for Jaxon, bring him out the corner, he'll hit that shot wide open.' Heat of the battle he was so confident, so we got to give this kid a promotion so 'Hey let's make him our mini coach,' and he's one of the best things that's ever happened to us," Stewart said.



Kobe said he's got some pretty good plays drawn up.

"I just started drawing them and they would always give me markers and I would draw on the board and have to be creative you know. Be creative and have fun."

That is one of many great memories for Kobe and Indians' basketball from the past few seasons. Kobe recalls the guys lifting him up after winning a district championship. Stewart remembers what he calls one of the most amazing moments in the program's history.

"One time in practice he bailed them out. It was a seven-minute drill on the line, I said if Kobe can hit two of three shots here... He hit all three shots and the boys were so excited and lifted him up. It was an amazing moment. It was one of the best things to happen in our program and all the boys loved him from the get-go until now," said Stewart.





Stewart believes the most important resource to the community is the youth, and he knows Kobe is destined to be a leader of his generation. He's already grown fast on the court as a player and grown even faster off of it as a young man.

"We as coaches get to play a small part in what the families are doing, so hats off to the families for raising these young warriors and it makes our jobs easier. To me, to see him buy-in. To hear him answer without any help it just came out of him that stuff makes me really proud. Those are the real trophies; those are the real banners and I know down the road it will mean something to him and he might use it to impact his generation and its exciting."

And Kobe, well he's just getting started. He's got his coaching career now, hopes to later star for the Indians himself as player, and has a message for other kids with dreams like him.

"Just follow your dreams and don't ever give up. You may quit and want to quit the game but don't ever quit the game just keep on restarting until you get it right."