BILLINGS--Lodge Grass held off multiple runs by Three Forks to win 68-66 and claim the Southern B boy's divisional title.

Lodge Grass came out with a newfound intensity in the opening quarter. Indians start the game on an 11-3 run, capped by a two-handed slam by Damon Gros Ventre.

Gros Ventre finished with a team-high 19 points.

In the second quarter, their lead would grow to as many as sixteen, again ignited by a dunk from Gros Ventre. Then, Three Forks matches the Indians, outscoring them 24-21 in the second quarter and they trailed by seven at halftime.

In the third quarter, Wolves cut into the lead once again, going on an 11-0 run at one point. Still, Three Forks couldn't get within any less than six points.

In the fourth quarter, the run for the Wolves was complete. With two minutes to go, Lodge Grass and Three Forks were tied at 58.

Tayze Rogers hit back-to-back buckets to give the Indians a four-point advantage.

Rogers finished with 14 points. Ty Moccassin had 17 and DC Stewart scored 13 points.

A couple missed free throws for the Indians and with 0.7 seconds on the clock, Owen Long got one last shot at it down two. The shot went off the backboard, hit rim before bouncing out as the Indians win the Southern B title for the third straight season.

Three Forks was led by 20 points from Mike O'Dell. Long added 14 points and Jacob Bucignani scored 11. Both teams advance to the Class B state tournament beginning on March 10.