BILLINGS- With a layup at the 5:40 mark of the second quarter Wednesday night, Lodge Grass’ Damon Gros Ventre became the 32nd boys basketball player in state history to reach 2,000 career points.

It was the latest milestone in a week of achievement for Gros Ventre, who set a single-game state record by scoring 71 points on Tuesday against Huntley Project while also surpassing the legendary Elvis Old Bull to become the Indians’ career leader.

But in a showdown between Class B powers in front of a huge crowd at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, Gros Ventre was content letting his teammates carry the burden — particularly D.C. Stewart — as the No. 1-ranked Indians held off No. 4 Lame Deer 74-70.

Gros Ventre finished with 20 points but had just two in the second half on a pair of free throws to ice it with six seconds left. Instead, Stewart finished with 30, including 18 in the second half.

Lodge Grass, the two-time defending Class B champion, improved to 14-0. Lame Deer dipped to 13-2.

“Everyone focuses on Damon, and I love that," Stewart said. “Who wouldn’t focus on Damon? I would be focused on him.

“My motivation every game is that nobody on this court can guard me. Tonight it was the same thing. Nothing changed.”

The game, which tipped off more than an hour later than scheduled due to Senior Night festivities, was the second half of a doubleheader with the girls teams. In the early game, Lodge Grass came back to edge Lame Deer 61-59. Shantell Pretty On Top led the Indians with 22 points, including the go-ahead basket on a nice move in the lane with 3:14 remaining.

Meanwhile, Gros Ventre scored 18 in the first half, including the basket that pushed him over 2,000 points, making him the first in the state to reach that plateau since Melstone’s Brody Grebe in 2019. Gros Ventre now has 2,006 points for his career.

At the moment Gros Ventre hit that mark, the game was stopped for a quick ceremony to note the achievement. Gros Ventre was also honored at halftime with a tribal song.

“Me and Damon have been brothers since we were out (of) the womb,” Stewart said. “That’s 2,000. That’s my brother out there getting 2,000 points. Just to see him get it makes me so proud.”

But Stewart owned the second half, scoring 10 in the third quarter and eight more in the fourth. Stewart helped offset a 35-point performance from Lame Deer’s Journey Emerson.

“He doesn’t get enough credit I don’t think,” Lame Deer coach Tiger Scalpcane said of Stewart. “He doesn’t get enough credit for the stuff he does. We knew Damon was going to get his points because the focus is always on Damon. But D.C. stepped up and played tough.”

The game was billed, partially, as a showdown between Gros Ventre and Emerson.

Before Gros Ventre scored 71 on Tuesday, Emerson had the state’s high-point game for the season when he went for 61 against Poplar on Dec. 21. According to the Montana High School Association’s record book, that was tied for the fourth-most in a game in boys basketball annals, matching Darby’s Kirk Walker in 1992 and Brockton’s Tyson Bauer in 2003.

Emerson had 39 points in a victory over St. Labre on Tuesday.

“Journey has all my respect,” said Stewart, who guarded Emerson for most of the night. “I don’t know how many he finished with, but I’m glad I was able to contain him maybe enough to be able to pull it out.”

The teams will play a rematch at Metra on Tuesday.

“It’s always going to be a good game. They’re the defending champs,” Scalpcane said. “I think once we find a little more chemistry we’ll be OK.”

Story written by Greg Rachac, 406 Sports.