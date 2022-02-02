Story by 406 Sports.

BILLINGS- Lame Deer opened the fourth quarter of the girls game with a 10-2 run to grab a 54-46 lead, which seemed to restore order in a contest that had the Morning Stars ahead by 12 points at the half. But Lodge Grass mounted a meticulous comeback. A three-point play by Gabby Falls Down pulled the Indians within 54-53, and then Pretty On Top gave them the lead at 55-54.