Story by 406 Sports.
BILLINGS- Lame Deer opened the fourth quarter of the girls game with a 10-2 run to grab a 54-46 lead, which seemed to restore order in a contest that had the Morning Stars ahead by 12 points at the half. But Lodge Grass mounted a meticulous comeback. A three-point play by Gabby Falls Down pulled the Indians within 54-53, and then Pretty On Top gave them the lead at 55-54.
“I knew I had to make that shot,” Pretty On Top said. “I knew we couldn’t lose.”
Still, the Morning Stars wouldn’t go away. A three-point play by Jenna Sanders with 28.9 seconds remaining pulled Lame Deer within two at 61-59 to put pressure on the Indians. The teams traded jump-ball tie-ups, and then the Morning Stars had a shot to tie it from the line with a bonus free-throw opportunity with 9.6 seconds left, but the first try missed and the Indians were able to run out the clock.
Pretty On Top’s 22 points were matched by Lame Deer’s Sanders, but Jordan Jefferson added 21 points for Lodge Grass, which made a huge difference.
“She played so good,” Pretty On Top said. “We can trust her.”
With the win, Lodge Grass improved to 7-6. Lame Deer dropped to 2-9.