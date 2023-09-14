BILLINGS--Both Lockwood and Laurel tried to stay undefeated Tuesday night in an exciting class A volleyball matchup.

Both student sections showed up in full force, and it was the Locos who took the first set 25-17.

In the second set, the Lockwood block was the x factor, led by CC Case.

The Lions forced an early timeout and cruised the rest of the set. Laurel gained a few points at the end, but Lockwood took it 25-16.

Lockwood had another decisive victory in the third set, 25-17.

The Locomotives played a tough fourth set and stunned the Lions 25-21 to force five and completed the come-from-behind win in the fifth set 15-8.