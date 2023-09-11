BILLINGS- Lockwood is proving they're ready to compete with the best in the state.

Eastern A girls soccer is a tough league to compete in. Among the likes of Billings Central and Laurel, teams who are accustomed to playing in the final game of the season, it can be hard to gain traction.

That's what Lockwood is doing in its third varsity season. The Lions defeated Billings Central on Saturday 3-1, taking a big step as a program as they improved to 5-0 this season.

An impressive start for a team that went 2-7-2 a year ago.

Meadow Mahlmeister scored her 17th and 18th goals on the year in the first half. Then, found Kendyl Edwards for the goal in the second half to secure the victory over the defending state champs.

"We have a different mentality. Normally we would go into the games thinking we would lose because we are a newer school, but now we are going in trying to prove we aren't just underdogs, we can step up to those older schools like Laurel and Central that win state championships," Mahlmeister said.

"It means a lot. It means we're growing as a team; our chemistry is getting better and the work we are putting in is actually paying off. I mean I think it's just coming down to who wants it more and it is going to be us out there. I think we're working harder than last year, and we want it," said junior goalkeeper Kennady Krebs.



Lockwood faces another tough test on Tuesday night when they face Laurel at 5 PM at Lockwood High School.