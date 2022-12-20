BILLINGS- Lockwood wrestling has a talented wrestler who's turning heads in high school wrestling. It's eighth grader Meadow Mahlmeister, and she's off to a great start in her high school career.

"I just like the aggressiveness of the sport and girls wrestling is normally under looked so you can really show what girls can do," Mahlmeister said.

Last year the Lions had two from the boys' side place at state, the first state placers in program history. That's the goal for Mahlmeister who's playing at the high school level as an eighth grader. Already this season, she won the Sidney Invite in the first competition of the year, becoming the first Lion to win a wrestling tournament. Safe to say, she's all about proving to people what she's capable of.

"I guess it's nice. I like being able to show 8th graders can be as tough as some of these high schoolers and really show what we have. "

She's one of seven girls on the wrestling team as the sport continues to rapidly grow around the state and across the country.

"The population is getting up and women are really starting to show their skills in the sport and how strong they can be."

Mahlmeister hopes all of her teammates will have a chance to advance to the state tournament and said the chance to practice with them each day at practice as helped her quickly improve.

"You definitely feel more confident like when I wrestled boys, I was afraid to shoot on them, and when I wrestle with my girl partners, I'm willing to take risks to shoot on them. "

This is the third season wrestling has been offered to girls in Montana. You can bet Mahlmeister wants to not only represent herself at the highest level, but her school that's all about representing the pride of Lockwood.

"We just have a really nice school, so that's kind of cool to be able to show off, especially if our performance is good on the mat, and then they see we're from Lockwood and it shows not only do we have a nice building, but we also have nice athletics."