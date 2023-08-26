BILLINGS- The Lockwood Lions start the season 1-0 after a late field goal pushed the Lions past the Cowboys on Saturday 15-14.

Behind touchdowns from and Tyce Casterline and Tommy Moser, the Lions had a 12-0 advantage over Miles City early in the fourth quarter.

With 10:41 remaining in the fourth quarter, Andy Bundy found the endzone to pull the Cowboys within six. Then, with seven minutes remaining, another touchdown by Bundy and a successful 2-point conversion gave the Cowboys their first lead of the game, 14-12.

Casterline kicks a fiekd goal from 6 yards 16 yd field goal 5 seconds left Lockwood Lions on top over the CCDHS Cowboys 15-14 #mtscores — Kent Koester (@22statman) August 26, 2023

Lockwood had one final drive and the Lions drove down deep into Miles City territory. Casterline converted on a short field goal with seconds remaining to deliver a season opening win for the Lions, 15-14.