Wrestling, we all know is not for the faint of heart. Practice is hard. Matches are hard. So, it begs the question, what is the pitch at Lockwood to continue to increase numbers in the program?
Lockwood wrestling continues to grow and improve in program's third year
- Spencer Martin
-
- Updated
- Spencer Martin
Wrestling, we all know is not for the faint of heart. Practice is hard. Matches are hard. So, it begs the question, what is the pitch at Lockwood to continue to increase numbers in the program?
Spencer Martin
SWX Montana Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Currently in Billings
SWX's Most Popular
Articles
- Montana Grizzlies are staying in the Big Sky — for now, and AD Kent Haslam explains why
- Bright lights, big night: Round 10 of the National Finals Rodeo
- Billings photographer living out her dream working for National Finals Rodeo
- Montana State recruit Luke Anderson decommits
- Brooke Berry transfers to Montana State from New Mexico
- Rodeo superstars win world titles at 2022 NFR in historic fashion
- Montana boxers bring home medals at USA boxing national championships
- NFR Round 9: Clay Tryan finishes in the money for the fourth time in last five rounds
- Tryan eclipses $3 million in career earnings, finds more success in 20th trip to NFR
- Lockwood boys, Hardin girls get wins in Class A basketball doubleheader
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.