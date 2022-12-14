BILLINGS- Lockwood wrestling is entering the program's third year since its inception. Year three, may be the one where the Lions take another leap forward under head coach Beau Malia.

If you go to the auxiliary gym after school in Lockwood, you will find a room full of over 30 wrestlers. It's a welcome sight for Coach Malia after starting the program a couple years ago with just five.

"I mean it's exciting, Lockwood is a great community and in the past, they've had good wrestlers come out of here that have wrestled in Billings. I'm excited we got good numbers out, it's our first year with all four classes," Malia explained.

Malia is working to bestow some of the success he's had in his wrestling career to his student athletes at Lockwood. Malia was a four-time state champion at Billings Skyview, and later went on to wrestle at the University of Oregon.

"Each year I've seen improvement, we've placed higher and higher each year. Last year we had two state placers, the first two state placers in the school's history."

One of those state placers returning is Dalton Hinebauch, who took third at state as a freshman. He's fired up for this season alongside more teammates.

"More energy, trying to get higher on the podium... I just like having more kids you know, and I feel like a team leader," he said.

Pushing Hinebauch to reach higher on the podium is a transfer to the program, last year's state runner-up in Class AA's 113 pounds, Cole Krutzfeldt.

"Mentally is a big part of it like my mental mindset as a freshman I wasn't as ready and I think this year I'm a lot more prepared," Krutzfeldt said.

Krutzfeldt joins the Lions after a year wrestling with Billings Senior.

"I try to get my voice out there to warm them up or down to say let's go guys, get stuff like that to get the team rolling which I think we've got going and a lot of them are working a lot harder."

Let's not forget about the ladies, there's seven on the team this season, more than the total amount of wrestlers in the program three years ago.

"We just have a really nice school, so that's kind of cool to be able to show off, especially if our performance is good on the mat, and then they see we're from Lockwood and it shows not only do we have a nice building, we have nice athletics," said eighth grader Meadow Mahlmeister.

Mahlmeister has been off to a strong start this season and has already won at two events.



Wrestling, we all know is not for the faint of heart. Practice is hard. Matches are hard. So, it begs the question, what is the pitch at Lockwood to continue to increase numbers in the program?

"I tell people they can throw people around on the mat and there's no consequences that's what I tell people," Krutzfeldt said. "I've had a few friends join because of that so that's what I tell people, you're losing weight and you're wrestling your buddies and get to throw them around and see who is the best."

"It's a lifelong achievement to wrestle. Whether you placed or not at state, just to say you finished out a wrestling season it speaks for itself," said Coach Malia.