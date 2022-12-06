BILLINGS- Lockwood basketball enters its second varsity season in Class A this winter. The girls program started five freshmen last season and came on strong down the stretch. This season, they're looking to take the next step by following their motto, "Run as One."

"A lot of people talk about going to state, winning a state championship, we talk about having a good practice today, have a better practice tomorrow. That's our message, I know it's boring but that's our message," said head coach Rob Tedlund.

Building a program isn't easy. It takes time, talent and one of the lessons the Lions learned last year, confidence.

"Be more confident and everything, there's more tougher players here so for me it's about being more confident," said sophomore guard Dani Jordan.

Two seniors, both newcomers to the program should add strength and confidence to the roster. Still hooping in "The Wood" is sophomore Tailey Harris. She put the state on notice last season as Class A's second leading scorer, and Harris was the only freshman to be named first team all-conference.

"It was a lot of pressure last year, and I feel like I have more pressure this year because of my accomplishments last year so people expect a lot more out of me," Harris said. "I'm glad I have a younger team also, it's not just me. We all kind of grow up together and mature faster as a team."

Coach Tedlund said with the team starting five freshmen in a lot of games last year, the group was kind of thrown to the wolves competing in the gauntlet that is Southeastern A.

"Southeast girls is the best conference in basketball. We got Central, we got Hardin, we got Laurel. Those are three of the best teams in the state not just for a year or two, but for the last 15-20 years," he said.

That tough schedule Lockwood faces has forced this young group to mature quickly, tackles what's in front of them, and that's forged the team's motto, "Run as One."

"We talk about the fist all the time. It's five players at once, creates a fist and the girls took it as run as one," Tedlund said. "We got a lot of runners on our team as you can see, and they took that as the run as one mentality and we talk about that all the time."

Jordan added, "What that means to me is basically we all come together as a team. You know Lockwood is a new school, and just build a chemistry between all of us."

"Even outside of basketball we are like a big sisterhood and we're all family that's what it means to me to run as one," Harris said.



Lockwood hosts Hardin on Thursday night.