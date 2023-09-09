BILLINGS- It's been a great week to be a Lockwood Lion.

On Thursday, the Lockwood volleyball team swept Billings Central, the defending Class A state champs on the road for arguably the program's biggest win.

On Friday night, Lions football topped Glendive 21-14 to improve to 3-0 for the first time in program history.

Then on Saturday, the Lockwood girls' soccer team beat Billings Central, again the defending Class A state champion, 3-1 to improve to 5-0. Not bad.

The Lockwood girls won just two games a year ago and now in their third year as a varsity program, the Lions are making themselves known among the top teams in Eastern A.

On Saturday, Meadow Mahlmeister added to her goal total with two more in the first half to give the Lions a 2-0 lead into the break. Mahlmeister has now scored 18 goals this season.

Billings Central came out motivated in the second half, and less than 30 seconds into the second half, Amaya Lorash smashed the ball to the back of th net to bring one back for the Rams.

The Rams continued to pressure Lockwood with multiple shots on goal that were either off the mark or saved by Lions' goalkeeper Kennady Krebs.

With 22 minutes remaining in the game, the Lions found the back of the net again. Mahlmeister brought the ball up the field, and passed it to Kendyl Edwards, who calmly slotted it past Billings Central's goalkeeper.

With the win, Lockwood improves to 5-0 and Billings Central suffers their first loss of the season. Mahlmeister said beating a team like Billings Central seemed impossible to them before.

"This team went from a 2-7-2 record and now we're 5-0 and just beat the defending state champs. We didn't even make the playoffs last year and now we're beating the team who won state last season," Mahlmeister said afterwards.

Krebs said the team has a new mentality this season where they don't use the excuse of being a new school anymore.

"That was our excuse when we lost, we're new, but we were still trying but now we're in it. I think it's crazy we are beating defending state champs," Krebs said.

Lockwood gets another tough test on Tuesday when they take on the Laurel Locomotives.