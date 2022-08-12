BILLINGS- The first thing you need to know about Lockwood football is this is their first varsity season.

They played junior varsity for the past two seasons, and have built their program from the ground up. On Friday morning for the first day of practice, the Lions boast over 40 guys on the roster, excited for Friday night lights.

"It's exciting, you get a little nervous. You play some bigger kids but it's still exciting, still get to play football," said senior linebacker and right guard Micah Reeves.

For these seniors, they get one crack at a varsity football season, and they're ready for it .

"This year is going to be special. We have numbers coming in, we're learning, we're building off each other," said senior wide receiver and defensive back, Dylan Byrd.

We often talk about strengths and weaknesses for different teams, often that means focusing on returning starters or certain position groups. For these guys, who have gone through brutal losses in the past as they grew as a program, it's all about mental toughness .

"We knew what we are going against, but up here we know what we can do. We know what we're capable of out there, we've proved it," Byrd said .

Reeves added, "We don't give up a lot. Our freshman year we would get killed, but we would still be mentally in the game and stuff so our mental strength is good. "

The Lions also know they are a bit smaller than most the opponents they will face this season, and it gives them a chip on their shoulder, a reminder to always play hard .

"You have to play hard, play fast. Size isn't everything if we can play fast, think, react, play fast, play hard, size doesn't really matter then," said Byrd.

Lockwood kicks off their inaugural varsity season on August 26 against crosstown Class A foe, Billings Central.