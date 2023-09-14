Lockwood football ditching their "new school" mentality

It's the year of the Lion. Several of Lockwood's fall sports have had breakout seasons so far, including football.

 Katelyn McLean SWX Sports Reporter
The Lions only had three wins in their first varsity season last year. So far this year, they've already tied that total with three wins in a row and gone on the program's first win streak. 
 
This year, they have a solid group of seniors, something they hadn't had the past few years, and have been working on leadership throughout the program. 
 
They have the numbers, they have the leadership, they have a few wins in close games, and that means they're ready to ditch their new kid on the block mentality and cement a place in the Lockwood community. 
 
"A lot of these kids, I mean, not having a high school, you don't really have a team that you go and watch when you're a little kid," head coach Shane Larson said. "Every other town has a high school team that they go watch every Friday night and they look up to them, and so definitely that newness was kind of a crutch of ours."
 
"It's been, I think the school has been around for about five years now, our football program has, and I think we're past that point," senior running back and linebacker Tommy Moser said. "We're here to be competitive, and we're not just here to get pushed around anymore."
 
"We kind of want to move away from the new kid on the block, we don't think of ourselves as the new one anymore, we're just going to come and compete every week," senior quarterback, linebacker and kicker Tyce Casterline said.
 
The Lions face possibly their toughest test yet on the road against Fergus Friday night. 

