Lockwood football ditching their "new school" mentality

BILLINGS--It's the year of the Lion. Several of Lockwood's fall sports have had breakout seasons so far, including football.

The Lions only had three wins in their first varsity season last year. So far this year, they've already tied that total with three wins in a row and gone on the program's first win streak.

This year, they have a solid group of seniors, something they hadn't had the past few years, and have been working on leadership throughout the program.

They have the numbers, they have the leadership, they have a few wins in close games, and that means they're ready to ditch their new kid on the block mentality and cement a place in the Lockwood community.

"A lot of these kids, I mean, not having a high school, you don't really have a team that you go and watch when you're a little kid," head coach Shane Larson said. "Every other town has a high school team that they go watch every Friday night and they look up to them, and so definitely that newness was kind of a crutch of ours."