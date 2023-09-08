BILLINGS--The Lockwood Lions are trying to get away from their "new school" reputation, but Friday against Glendive, they had the chance to get the program off to it's first 3-0 start.

It only took the Lions a few plays to score on a 76-yard touchdown for an early 7-0 lead.

They threatened again on a strange play where running back Tommy Moser's helmet came off on an attempted tackle, he was still ready to score, but the play was blown dead for player safety.

The Lions turned the ball over a few plays later at the goal line.

The Red Devils made it work, a couple of big plays, and two touchdowns to tie the game up at 14 before halftime.

Lockwood scored early in the second half, 21-14, and then the defenses took over the rest of the game.

The Lions were driving before Tyce Casterline's pass was tipped at the goal line and intercepted. Glendive had a chance to punch it in during the final minutes, but the Lions defense came up huge with four goal line stops to give the program it's first win streak.

"Just giving it their all every play, we've got a lot of chemistry and everybody's going to give their all every play, and we're just going to go out there and give it our best and hope for a good outcome," quarterback and linebacker Tyce Casterline said.

Lockwood already ties their previous program record for wins in a season three weeks in.