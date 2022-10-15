LOCKWOOD--Lockwood and Hardin are two teams that have struggled to find their footing in a competitive class A. The Lions are playing their first varsity football season, and the Hardin Bulldogs got their first win in a couple years last year and are trying to build with a first-year head coach.

The Lions were down by a point after the first quarter, but they got their offense working and were able to capitalize, capping off their varsity home season with a 28-16 win.