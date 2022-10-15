LOCKWOOD--Lockwood and Hardin are two teams that have struggled to find their footing in a competitive class A. The Lions are playing their first varsity football season, and the Hardin Bulldogs got their first win in a couple years last year and are trying to build with a first-year head coach.
Lockwood celebrates first football senior night with win over Hardin
- Katelyn McLean SWX Sports Reporter
Tags
Katelyn McLean
SWX Sports Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Currently in Billings
SWX's Most Popular
Articles
- Fromberg Football flying again with a new sense of pride
- Fergus prevails in 17-7 battle with Billings Central
- Red Lodge senior juggles football, training for the Navy
- 'We all have it in us.' Laurel Lady Locos begin pursuit of fourth straight state title
- Montana Grizzlies football delivers thoughts on FCS playoff format
- Billings Central girls soccer has "had enough of coming in second"
- Cats score 27 unanswered points, get road win over Northern Colorado
- Griz recruiting roundup: UM coaches make offers during bye week
- Billings West defense shuts down CMR in 27-3 win
- Five keys to the game: No. 3 Montana Grizzlies host upstart Idaho Vandals
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.