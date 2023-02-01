BILLINGS- Lockwood boys basketball earned a big win on Tuesday night, running past Billings Central 58-41.

You could make the argument it was the program's biggest win in its history, as they moved into first place in Southeastern A, and a new rivalry could be brewing in Yellowstone County.

"That was fun, being the number one seed now is something to feel accomplished about," said senior guard Weston Means.

Senior forward Caleb Cole added, "It's huge, it can set us up in the divisional tournament and give us a good shot."

Blocked shots, threes, dunks in transition. Lockwood said their style is fast and fearless and it's a fun brand of ball to watch.

The team continues to build on and off the court for a program and school that has become a melting pot for the community.

"I mean we kind of feel like a family we just love each other and it's a brotherhood," junior Tyce Casterline said. Guys are from Lockwood, but they've also recently lived in Huntley or Colstrip and beyond. They're all finding a home with the Lions, and time has started to bring them together with the results improving on the court as well.

"We were meant for this you know. All the talent we have, we need to bond together some more and get used to being in this situation," said Means.