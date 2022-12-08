LOCKWOOD--It was a great environment tonight at Lockwood High School as the Lockwood Lions hosted the Hardin Bulldogs in a Class A basketball matchup.

The girls were up first in a close contest, they were tied in the third quarter, but Hardin turned up the pressure with a couple of key plays from Aiyanna Big Man to extend their lead and come out with a 65-54 road win.

The guys were up next and the student section and fans from both sides were still going strong.

The Lion offense got off to a hot start and scored from all over the floor. Weston Means had a few key shots and Lockwood seemed to score at will as they put on a show 69-38 at home.