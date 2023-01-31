BILLINGS- In what could be the beginnings of a new rivalry in Yellowstone County, the Lockwood boys notched a key victory over Billings Central 58-41 on Tuesday night.

With the win, Lockwood claims the top spot in the Southeastern A standings, improving to 4-1 in conference play. Billings Central is 4-2 in conference play and have lost their last two league games.

Lockwood came out firing behind the hot hand of Tyce Casterline. Still, Billings Central held a narrow three-point lead after the first quarter after a last second shot from Jaden Sanchez.

Lions went on a run in the second quarter and led 24-14 going into the break. They kept rolling in the third quarter, as the lead grew to 20 and Weston Means capped off the run with a buzzer-beater to end the quarter.

A thundering dunk from Tyce Casterline kept the momentum rolling as they beat the Rams 58-41.

The Billings Central girls remained unbeaten in league play after downing the Lions 63-31.

Billings Central was able to work it inside to Coral Old Bull and back outside to guards like Lily Bland and GG Hastings as they controlled the game throughout.

Rams improve to 6-0 in conference play. Lockwood falls to 1-4.