High school football teams across the state are gearing up for the start of the season. Last week, a group of Montana high school officials met to begin preparing for the season as well.

The group at the meeting were some of the nearly 50 referees that are part of the Billings region of the Montana Officials' Association. However, they are finding that 50 isn't nearly enough.

"This year a new town put lights up, and so they're excited that they can play Friday nights and don't have to go on Saturday, and that just adds one more," Jay Lemelin, Regional Director of the Billings region of the MOA, said. "And we understand the Friday night lights, the whole nostalgia, it's what high school football is all about. But we end up with anywhere from 8-10 varsity games on a particular Friday. And if you put a four or five man crew out, we're looking at 40-50 officials."

Due to this shortage, more games have been moved to Thursday and Saturday in the last few years to make sure there are enough referees. But this isn't just a Montana problem. According to Lemelin, the shortage is nation-wide.

"Studies have been done where we lose 75% of our officials within the first three years. And some of that is due to their availability like work and family and all of that. But some of it is attributed to the abuse that you just take. So we would just appreciate some patience and understanding knowing that we're all working the game to the best of our ability, and we have new people who we're trying to acclimate, and we're not perfect."

Referees get paid per game they officiate, and the requirements are some upfront fees for equipment, and several study classes and certifications throughout the year, but Lemelin says the payoff is great.

"People have actually, in the last couple years, gone out of their way to thank us. I think people are starting to understand what the shortage is, and we're always looking for good people to join us. So, if there's anyone out there that wants to contribute, feels like they are able to bring something to the game, we welcome you. And I always tell people, we meet new people every year, and I've met some lifelong friends that I wouldn't have met if I didn't officiate."