BILLINGS- Lewistown never trailed as they got revenge on Glendive 64-56 and secured their first Eastern A divisional championship since 1989.

"It's huge. Everybody in the community loves us, our crowd was amazing... Last time we won a divisional title was 1989 so it's huge for us, everyone it's an awesome deal to bring it back," senior Bryce Graham said.

The Golden Eagles jumped out to a 14-0 lead, and that put the Red Devils in a hole they couldn't climb out of.

Lewistown led by as many as 17 points in the contest. Dawson made it interesting with just over a minute to go, pulling it within four points, but Lewistown did their job at the free throw line and held them off to win 64-56.

Glendive handed the Golden Eagles their only loss of the season a couple weeks ago. Graham said it was a good loss for the team, forcing them to re-focus.

"It was a really good loss for us because it helped us re-focus. Maybe had some guys getting some big heads. Fans, media everything maybe got to us, and you know they're a great team, they are going to give their all every time we play them and it kind of was a vengeance game and we came out and did what we needed to do," said Bryce Graham.

"We had to get back on track and we whooped them, so it feels pretty good," said junior Royce Robinson.

Fischer Brown led Lewistown with 22 points. Royce Robinson added 17 and Bryce Graham added 15 more. Glendive was led by 16 points from Michael Murphy.

In Friday's semifinal against Billings Central, the Red Devils shot over 55% from three. On Saturday, they were 35% from beyond the arc.

Both teams will advance to the Class A state tournament in Missoula. Laurel and Havre also advanced, the Locomotives took third place in the Eastern A divisional.