BILLINGS- The top-seeded Lewistown boys took care of business against Glendive on Saturday night to win the Eastern A Divisional Championship.

The Golden Eagles beat the Red Devils 64-56, avenging their lone loss of the season in Glendive just a couple of weeks prior.

"It was a really good loss for us because it helped us re-focus. Maybe had some guys getting some big heads. Fans, media everything maybe got to us, and you know they're a great team, they are going to give their all every time we play them and it kind of was a vengeance game and we came out and did what we needed to do," said Bryce Graham said afterwards.

Graham scored 15 points against the Red Devils. Sophomore Fischer Brown led all scorers with 22 and Royce Robinson added 17 more in a wire-to-wire win.

With the victory, Lewistown secured their first divisional title in over three decades.

"It's huge. Everyone loves us the crowd was amazing, to bring back after thirty years, last divisional title was in '89 so it's huge to us the community everyone so it's awesome to bring it back for them," Graham said.

The Lewistown side at First Interstate Bank Arena was packed with blue and gold, as the fans have recognized they boast a special team this year.

"The whole town supports us and it's just great. There's nothing really going on right now except boys basketball so everyone wants to come out and support," Royce Robinson said.

The Class A state tournament is March 11-12 in Missoula.