Laurel vs. Columbia Falls

Laurel’s Mya Maack (5) controls the ball during the Laurel Locomotives’ match against the Columbia Falls Wildcats at Laurel High School on Satuday, Oct. 16, 2021.

 MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette

BIG SKY- Mya Maack broke another record in her already illustrious career on Thursday, becoming the all-class career goals record holder. 

Maack scored four goals against Lone Peak on Thursday night to eclipse 118 goals and claim the record. Maack now has 119 goals and counting. 

The Lady Locomotives are unbeaten so far this season and are pursuing a fourth straight Class A state soccer title. 

In a twitter post, Maack took time to recognize the achievement and thank friends and family that have supported her. 

 

Tags

Recommended for you