BIG SKY- Mya Maack broke another record in her already illustrious career on Thursday, becoming the all-class career goals record holder.

Maack scored four goals against Lone Peak on Thursday night to eclipse 118 goals and claim the record. Maack now has 119 goals and counting.

119! Mya Maack is the all class career goals record holder! pic.twitter.com/ZHcRVnuE0d — Laurel Locomotives (@LocomotivePride) September 30, 2022

The Lady Locomotives are unbeaten so far this season and are pursuing a fourth straight Class A state soccer title.

In a twitter post, Maack took time to recognize the achievement and thank friends and family that have supported her.

Tonight I broke the record for the most career goals in all of Montana. I have so many people to thank. Every single person i’ve played along side the past 4 years has contributed to this. I’m so incredibly thankful that my dad was able to watch me do this- — Mya Maack (@MaackMya) September 30, 2022